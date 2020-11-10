The K-Wings Are Coming Back
Toni Will of the Kalamazoo Wings talks about what to expect with the new hockey season beginning soon.
Here's what we know for sure. The puck drops for the K-Wings on January 15th, 2021 for the first time since March of 2019. This season the K-Wings will play 62 games instead of the normal 72. Only losing 10 games this season during the Covid-19 pandemic isn't too bad. Toni tells us however, that they're still waiting on an actual schedule from the ECHL.
Occupancy is cut down to 10% until Covid-19 cases clear up. For right now, games will be limited to the season ticket holders. If you're not a season ticket holder but want to go to a K-Wings game this year you can get on a waiting list. When season ticket holders can't attend a game, those seats open up. Get more info by clicking here.
The 2019-2020 season wasn't the most memorable as the K-Wings finished with a 23W-30L record. However, they did break a Guinness World Record for the biggest light saber battle. More info on that in the interview above. Last season was cut short to only 61 games due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 Kalamazoo Wings season will run from January 15th through June 6th. Check out the full press release announcing the new season by clicking here.