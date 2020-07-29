Theo and Stacy’s On Westnedge Is Closing Permanently

The Coronavirus has taken an unfortunate toll on so many local restaurants, and the latest to add their name to that list is Theo and Stacy's on Westnedge. For 40 years the restaurant has been a staple of the Kalamazoo and Portage area, but the affects of the shutdown have forced the owners to permanently close their Westnedge location, as announced recently on their Facebook:

When we closed in March due to COVID-19, we intended to reopen late summer, or as soon as the environment was safe to do so. During that time, we learned valuable life lessons and have come to realize that life is precious and our time with our friends and family is short. We spoke as family and decided that the time had come to enjoy our retirement. As such, we have decided to place our Westnedge location for sale.

The good news is their Downtown Kalamazoo location is safe and the family plans on owning and operating from there for many years to come. The page said that Stacy decided that she herself would not retire and would be "throwing all her creative energy into the Downtown location. We are blessed to have called every one of our customers and our team members our friends."

All the owners, Stacy, Phyllis, George, Tessie and Elliot all have done an amazing job and thankfully the restaurant itself isn't completely going out of business. They ended their announcement saying, "As this chapter closes on the Westnedge location, we take with us a full heart. A heart full of memories and laughter and now tears."