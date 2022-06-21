Is this home chic or creepy? That's for you to decide! This home that just hit the market in Sterling Heights, Michigan is giving me total Beetlejuice-vibes-- all that's missing is some creepy sculpture chairs and a Harry Belafonte song.

If you're into cool, creepy, and modern macabre then this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom property at 11957 Canterbury Dr. is considered a steal at $419,969!

As is the case with many of these unique Michigan Zillow listings I'm always curious to know who the previous tenants were. What kind of person does it take to call this house "home"?

The home's listing describes it as a,

Custom designed ultra modern luxury home from roof to basement - this is one of the most unique and breathtaking homes you will ever see!!

"Unique", indeed!

Not only does this home feature a 7 car driveway, but there is also a private home gym in addition to an indoor spa including hot tub and sauna ensuring you can practice self-care without ever having to leave your home.

In each of the home's 3 bathrooms you'll find the most modern fixtures I've ever seen; they're also a piece of artwork in themselves. The stainless steel and modern fixtures continue into the kitchen-- and that's where things get interesting!

Not only will you find stainless steel appliances, custom asymmetrical glass cooktop station, and a double oven, you'll also find a double-sided aquarium that overlooks both the kitchen and the "great room".

And if you love aquariums and water then this is the home for you! There are several giant aquariums located within the home as well as several humungous koi ponds. Yes, seriously.

Again, who was the mastermind behind this custom one of a kind home and what did they do for a living? Check it out below: