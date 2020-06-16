Vice President Pence Coming To Michigan Thursday

Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting several businesses when he comes to Michigan this week.

The United States Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to Sterling Heights on Thursday where he plans to visit several businesses before delivering remarks at Casadei Structural Steel Inc.

The White House announced Pence’s travel plans on Monday that also include lunch at Engine House, a bar and grill owned by two Detroit firefighters, followed by a tour of Chardam Gear Company. Pence's last stop will be a visit to Casadei Structural Steel Inc. where he will deliver remarks before returning to Washington D.C.

Vice President Pence is expected to participate in a noon roundtable at Casadei Structural Steel. The event is expected to be focused on policies driving economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic and is part of “Great American Comeback Tour.”

America First Policies is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit social-welfare organization, incorporated on January 27, 2017, to promote the America First policy agenda of the Donald Trump presidential campaign. America First Policies was founded by several people, including Nick Ayers, a Republican consultant who is regarded as Mike Pence's top political adviser, Rick Gates and Brad Parscale, according to Wikipedia.

More details about the Vice President's visit to Michigan and his itinerary are expected to be released in the coming days.