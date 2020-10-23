Tibbits In Coldwater Re-Opening For Halloween Movie Screening

Getty Images

When the pandemic first began in March of 2020, Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater closed down and has been in-operational since then. Now, for the first time since then, Tibbits will be hosting an audience for their MonsterFest night, which will feature a screening of “A Nightmare Before Christmas” and two Looney Tunes cartoons on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 pm. Under the new Executive Order by Governor Whitmer, they're now allowed to open at 20% capacity.

Before the main feature, Tibbits will be showing two classic cartoon shorts:
Broom-Stick Bunny (1956) – 7min
Witch Hazel's claim to be the ugliest witch of all is threatened by a Halloween witch who turns out to be Bugs trick-or-treating.
Scaredy Cat (1948) – 7min
Porky and Sylvester spend the night in an old dark house where a cult of killer mice try to eliminate them both. Sylvester tries to warn Porky, but he is convinced that Sylvester is a coward.

Seating starts at 6:15 pm. Presale tickets are $8 each; any unsold tickets will be sold at the door at $10 each. Tickets are all GA and seating will be limited and socially-distanced. Some seats in the theatre will be roped off and unavailable for purchase.

Tibbits will have a Monsterfest photo backdrop in the lobby which you can take pictures in front of and an appearance by Maleficent. Normal concessions, including alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase. COVID regulations will be in effect, as masks are required for entry. You can order tickets here, or by calling them at 517-278-6029.
