Tibbits In Coldwater Re-Opening For Halloween Movie Screening

When the pandemic first began in March of 2020, Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater closed down and has been in-operational since then. Now, for the first time since then, Tibbits will be hosting an audience for their MonsterFest night, which will feature a screening of “A Nightmare Before Christmas” and two Looney Tunes cartoons on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 pm. Under the new Executive Order by Governor Whitmer, they're now allowed to open at 20% capacity.

Before the main feature, Tibbits will be showing two classic cartoon shorts:

Broom-Stick Bunny (1956) – 7min

Witch Hazel's claim to be the ugliest witch of all is threatened by a Halloween witch who turns out to be Bugs trick-or-treating.

Scaredy Cat (1948) – 7min

Porky and Sylvester spend the night in an old dark house where a cult of killer mice try to eliminate them both. Sylvester tries to warn Porky, but he is convinced that Sylvester is a coward.

Seating starts at 6:15 pm. Presale tickets are $8 each; any unsold tickets will be sold at the door at $10 each. Tickets are all GA and seating will be limited and socially-distanced. Some seats in the theatre will be roped off and unavailable for purchase.

Tibbits will have a Monsterfest photo backdrop in the lobby which you can take pictures in front of and an appearance by Maleficent. Normal c oncessions, including alcoholic beverages, will be available for purchase. COVID regulations will be in effect, as masks are required for entry. You can order tickets here , or by calling them at 517-278-6029.