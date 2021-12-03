I love how creative people get in Michigan when it comes to having a good time. Over the years we've seen all sorts of innovative creations being offered including the floating tiki bar rental from the same people who started the 'Detroit Rolling Pub' and the 'Detroit Cycle Boat'. But this creation made by someone in Macomb, Michigan is truly creative and would be perfect to be used in a parade. It's a custom party trailer, and it even has a tv mounted on it, as he described in his listing:

I have a flat bed 10ft trailer that can be stripped down and used as a trailer, which I had done prior to switching it over, and or use as is. New led trailer lights, wheels and tires. It has a table mounted with umbrella that has built in LED lights. All items are mounted and fixed to the trailer for transport. Tv, gas fire pit, propane tank, grill and adjustable chairs. Last photo is it hooked to my golf cart when we pulled through marina when I first started the project.

This purchase obviously won't do any good getting into winter, unless you were brave enough to enter it into a holiday parade, but there's no doubt you'd get your money's worth over the summer. There is currently no listed price for the trailer, but the owner is accepting reasonable offers.

You can get a good look at the trailer below from the pictures that were provided to see if you and three friends are gonna be living "Pure Michigan" large: