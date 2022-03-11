The last time he was in Michigan was the night before the presidential election in 2020. He was in Grand Rapids and joked that if he lost the election, he would not return to the state.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to make his return to Michigan in the coming weeks. He will be promoting his preferred candidate to be the state's next attorney general, Republican Matthew DePerno.

During a fundraiser for DePerno at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, the ex-president told the crowd he's "going to go" to Michigan.

DePerno is a lawyer from Kalamazoo and is battling against former state House Speaker Tom Leonard and state Rep. Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Township) to receive the Republican delegates’ nomination at the state convention on April 23. The winner will face off against Nessel in November.

Adrian Hemond, CEO of the Lansing-based consulting firm Grassroots Midwest, said Trump's planned visit to Michigan is a "huge deal". He went on to state,

"He is the most popular figure in the country with the Republican base, full stop. Nobody else even comes close."

According to a report by The Detroit News, DePerno said many Republicans he talks to believe Trump is still the leader of the GOP and want to see him run for president again.

Trump allegedly is also very interested in the Michigan Governor race. Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is up for reelection. She has blamed Trump for stoking mistrust and for refusing to condemn hate groups and right-wing extremists like those charged in the plot to kidnap her.

Michigan's Republican Party convention is slated for April 23. Details about when and where Trump may visit have not been released.