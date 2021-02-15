Senators Stabenow and Peters Upset At Failed Impeachment

Michigan’s two Democratic US Senators are expressing distaste over fellow senators refusing to come up with enough votes to convict former President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial. Senior Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow posted comments for public distribution last month when the U.S. House voted to impeach then President Trump. She applauded mostly Democrats in the House for their swift action.

“Last week, our nation experienced a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol inspired and encouraged by the current President of the United States. Our country cannot heal and move forward without accountability and justice. When the article of impeachment comes before the Senate, I intend to support removing Donald Trump from office.”

But now that the Senate failed to muster enough votes to convict the President, Senator Stabenow in a new public release offers a workaround. “While the U.S. Senate did not achieve the two-thirds vote necessary to convict former President Donald Trump, this will go down in history as the largest bipartisan vote ever to hold a President accountable for High Crimes and Misdemeanors under our Constitution. Former President Donald Trump spent months pushing a big lie – that the November election was stolen from him. He inspired, encouraged, and incited a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in order to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote. And then he did nothing to stop the violence, which caused massive injury and loss of life.”

Michigan’s junior U.S. Senator, Gary Peters, also offered a public release supporting impeachment following the U.S. House vote last month and anticipating his chance to convict the then sitting President. Now that the Senate failed, Senator Peters still tries to make it sound like former President Trump was convicted.

“As an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve and as a U.S. Senator, I took an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution. After carefully listening to all the evidence presented in this trial, it is overwhelmingly clear that Donald Trump violated his oath of office by inciting a violent, deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol and our democracy. The facts show that Trump intentionally promoted false conspiracies — including here in Michigan — that provoked an assault on the peaceful transfer of power. The bipartisan vote to hold Trump accountable in both the House and the Senate reflects the gravity of his misconduct."

The two Michigan Senators are not referencing the potential of invoking the 14th Amendment to try another political attack on former President Trump. Some top Democratic leaders have been talking about that idea for weeks. The Washington Post reported on that potential last month. But the Post also pointed out that would be a long drawn out affair with maybe as much of a chance of success as last week’s vote in the Senate.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [