Turbo Chicken to Take Flight: Food Truck on the Move in 2022

After only a year in business, Turbo Chicken is expanding the catering arm of their takeout business and adding a food truck.

Who opens a business during a pandemic? The team that brought you the Urban BBQ flavors of Kelvin & Co opened Turbo Chicken on Portage Rd in Portage in September of 2020. The goal was to serve not just another chicken sandwich but to create flavor combinations from fresh ingredients winnowed down to a simple menu. Mark and Kassidy brought in chef Gary to work his magic in the kitchen. (Side note: Gary told me he turned down a job as a DJ in New Orleans 30-odd years ago. I can tell you, there have been some odd years in the radio business.) Gary has found his passion as a culinary artist and you can taste it.

Opened as a carryout-only business, Turbo Chicken was able to debut and survive a year that saw many restaurant closures in Portage, Kalamazoo, across the state, and around the country. Catering was also offered, and that is the branch of the business they are extending now by adding a food truck in 2021. The mobile eatery can be booked for corporate events, weddings, and parties, and you will see them around town at festivals and special events. Turbo Chicken currently offers to-go ordering and limited catering, but a kitchen on the scene in a food truck will allow them to prepare food that is fresh and up to their high standards of flavor. Look for Turbo Chicken on the wing in a food truck in 2022.

