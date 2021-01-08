Twelve Baskets Food Pantry Handing Out Groceries All Month

It's a hard time for a lot of people right now, with many people still waiting on their much needed stimulus checks. Although it seems like they figured out the problem, affording food is something a lot of people struggle with. It's sadly a common problem right now. Luckily, Kalamazoo has always banded and come together as one during difficult times to help out those in need. Twelve Baskets Food Pantry at 10332 Portage Rd in Portage is one such organization and will be doing food distribution to those in need this weekend.

The following dates have food distribution events hosted by Twelve Baskets:

Saturday, January 9th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Friday, January 15th from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 23rd from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Their event page describes what's included in the free groceries and the Covid-19 guidelines for the event:

This is meat, bakery, nonperishable food items, produce, and dairy food distribution event. Until further notice we are doing our distributions drive-thru style. Please come with empty trunks, masks, and stay in your vehicle at all times, and we will load your trunk with your groceries. We are only able to load two families worth of groceries into your trunks at the most. We understand some clients do not have vehicles and need to find rides. And this is fine. Just please understand that we cannot put more than two families worth of groceries into your trunks. You will have to go home and unload and come back if your trunks are not cleaned out.

Twelve Baskets is a non-profit 501 c3 food pantry serving needy households in Portage, Schoolcraft, Vicksburg, and Three Rivers