Twitter Challenge Leads to $2k Tip For Michigan Waitress

As someone who has to consume social media on a daily basis as part of my job, I have to admit that, usually, I'll casually glance at the current trends or popular challenges being presented and kind of shrug them off. But, this is one I can, 100%, get behind. And, it led to a pretty nice surprise for a Michigan waitress.

Shared on their Facebook page, 9&10 news displayed a photo of a receipt showing a bill for $44.69 with a whopping $2021 tip at J.W. Filmore's in Petosky. The customer is choosing to remain anonymous but left a note that said #JBNTipChallenge. That search led me to another challenge currently on Twitter - #2020tipchallenge.

The latter has gained popularity thanks to celebrity involvement like Tom Selleck. He just left a $2020 tip for a waitress in New York.

That tip, undoubtedly, made that server's day. Maybe even their whole year. However, I know that the majority of us are not in a position to go around dropping two grand as a tip. I wish we were. But, if you're feeling like spreading positivity there are still little acts of kindness you can do that cost you almost nothing at all. Here's a few...

Pick up litter as you're walking down the street (if its safe)

Give a stranger a compliment

Leave a dollar on a vending machine for the next person

Hold open a door for someone

Shovel a neighbor's driveway after it snows

Bring in donuts for your cowokers

Pay for someone's morning coffee

There are a LOT of ideas out there. Find a few more here.

By the way, if you want to take part of the #2020tipchallenge or the #JBN2021tipchallenge you don't have to leave $2,000. The point is to encourage others to tip a little bit more than they usually would. That could mean $10 or $30. Whatever feels right to you. A side note/tip from a former server/bartender: these big tips on the credit cards are awesome, but...cash is king. While servers, at least the ones that I know, are always grateful for a generous tip regardless of the form. But, if they receive cash they don't have to deal with tax stuff.

Tax stuff. You can tell that I'm incredibly educated when it comes to finances. *places face into palm*

However you're ending this hellish year, I hope you find an opportunity to be kind to someone else and that someone does the same to you.