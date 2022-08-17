The Beer is Back! River Trade Brewing Opens in Downtown Constantine

It's been years since brews were poured at 145 Washington St. in downtown Constantine, MI but once again the beer is flowing as the former location of Constantine Brewing Co. is now home to River Trade Brewing Co.

Owned by husband and wife duo Brandon and Ashley Magnus, the family-friendly brewery celebrated its grand opening earlier this month with beer, cider and an ample food menu. Check it out!

The couple has moved across the country throughout the last several years, having most recently lived in the Chicago-area where Brandon worked for famed beer brand Lagunitas-- so this guy knows his stuff! Three Rivers News reports that Brandon worked in several different areas with the large-scale beer production company doing everything from brewing, packaging, and quality meaning Mr. Magnus has first-hand experience with the brewing industry from start to finish.

Opening a brewery had always been a dream of the Magnuses and the couple decided to purchase the building in downtown Constantine partly because it had previously been a brewery-- Constantine Brewing Co. closed in the late 2010s. After acquiring the building in 2020 and despite multiple Covid-related delays, the brewery is finally ready to serve you!

Though they are fairly new to the Constantine area, the couple took great care in researching the history of their new home. You'll find small nods to Constantine's history throughout the brewery. For example, their Bonebright Pilsner is named in honor of the first baby born in Constantine, to the Bonebright family. Even the brewery's name is an ode to the river trade industry that built the town. That's a nice touch!

River Trade Brewing is open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday. Check out their hours and menu here.

