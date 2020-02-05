Two New Board Members Join Battle Creek Unlimited

Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors.

Joining the Board of Directors are Dr. Adrien Bennings and Andrew (Drew) Schweitzer.

Dr. Bennings replaces retiring KCC President Mark O'Connell. Schweitzer is a new addition to the BCU board, increasing its number from 14 to 15.

“Both new Board members will bring new talent and expertise to the table. We are very fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to work together with local partners and stakeholders to strengthen our community,” said Joe Sobieralski, President & CEO of BCU.

Dr. Adrien Bennings is the President of Kellogg Community College (KCC). Dr. Bennings joined KCC on January 6, 2020, after a national search. Dr. Bennings previously was the Vice President for Finance and Administration at Clovis Community College in Clovis, New Mexico. Dr. Bennings earned a Ph.D. in Higher Education from Texas Tech University, a Master of Business Administration from Wayland Baptist University, and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Development from Texas A&M University.

Drew Schweitzer, BCU Photo

Drew Schweitzer is the President and CEO of Schweitzer, Inc. Schweitzer is a local construction company that was founded in Battle Creek in 1962. Mr. Schweitzer has over 25 years of experience in the construction industry and holds a Bachelor of Science in Building and Construction Management from Michigan State University. In addition to his new duties on the BCU Board of Directors, Mr. Schweitzer is the Chair of the KCC Foundation and is on the Binder Park Zoo Board of Directors.

The BCU Board of Directors is comprised of 15 community partners and stakeholders who provide governance and guidance to support BCU. BCU’s mission is to build a strong community by driving strategic investment and job creation. BCU’s vision is to engage the community to meet the opportunities and challenges of the future. Working together with our partners, BCU has been able to make a significant positive impact on Battle Creek over the years and will continue to do so in the future with the continued vision and support of our dedicated Board of Directors.