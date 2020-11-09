Two Overnight Fires Kept Battle Creek Fire Department Busy

The Battle Creek Fire Department was kept busy with two overnight blazes one of which will leave multiple families temporarily displaced.

The Battle Creek Fire Department responded to fires in the early morning hours of Monday, November 9. The first call came in shortly after 2:00 a.m. for a fire at Williamsburg Apartments located at 791 Wagner Drive. The initial call for help came from apartment 9 for a microwave fire in the multi-family residential structure.

Battle Creek Firefighters say while en route, the resident said the fire extended beyond the microwave, and response efforts were upgraded. The first fire crews arrived on the scene within four minutes and immediately began attacking the blaze while residents in the building were evacuated.

The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes. Four units on the 3rd floor sustained the majority of the damage. Occupants in all 12 units of the apartment building will be displaced until repairs are made. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire appears to be the use of foil when reheating food in a microwave.

The second call came in just after 3:00 a.m. from a single-family home located at 85 East Kingman Avenue for an electrical cord on fire. The first fire crews arrived within 8 minutes and immediately began fire suppression efforts.

The fire was quickly extinguished and all occupants were evacuated safely. Firefighters ventilated smoke from the home and say several dogs were safely brought to safety from within the home. The cause of the fire is believed to be electrical.