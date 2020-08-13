U.S. 131 Business Route Will Be Closed For Two Months In Kalamazoo

A major transportation artery in Kalamazoo County will be closed for two months beginning August 17.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin resurfacing 4.5 miles of U.S.-131 Business Route from Dunkley Street to U.S.-131. An estimated $1.9 million will be used for asphalt resurfacing, repairs to concrete, shoulder work, and pavement markings. The project is expected to be completed by October 9. This investment will improve the ride quality and safety for motorists, as well as extend the life of the roadway.

Courtesy of MDOT Mi Drive

Detours will be as follows:

Southbound US-131 Business Route detour from US-131: Southbound US-131 to eastbound West Main Street to South Westnedge Avenue.

Northbound US-131 Business Route detour from Kalamazoo downtown: Westbound Kalamazoo Avenue to southbound Douglas Avenue to westbound West Main Street to northbound US-131.

The detour for the entrance ramps at Westnedge Avenue and Douglas Avenue will be at southbound Douglas Avenue to westbound West Main Street.

Click here to for MDOT's Mi Drive interactive map to plan your own alternate route based on your needs.