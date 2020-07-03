Union City Is Your Only Hope For Fireworks

Most of the area’s firework shows have been canceled, the latest being the fireworks at the Kalamazoo Speedway, that was to take place Friday evening, July 3rd. However, the skies will light-up over Union City.

The Union City Rotary Club says all is "go", for the fireworks display, which is scheduled to begin at 10 PM at the Union City High School Friday evening. The public will not be able to enter the Alumni Field or use the facilities, but can enjoy the show from their vehicle or a lawn chair outside of the venue.

Pleasant temperatures and clear skies offer prime viewing conditions, however, bug repellent may be an item for the tail-gate event.