Southwest Michigan 4th Of July Fireworks Locations For 2020

Despite the many cancellations for 4th of July festivities, you can still take in fireworks shows at these Southwest Michigan locations.

While many communities have had to cancel 4th of July fireworks and celebrations some communities and organizations say their fireworks displays will still take place.

Allegan County:

Dorr Township will have fireworks at dusk on July 4th at Dorr's South Park. Find more information by clicking here.

Branch County:

Coldwater Lake fireworks will take place on July 3rd at dusk. Fireworks will be set off from the middle of the lake. Click here for more information and to donate towards the event.

Calhoun County:

Captain Oscar Brady American Legion Post 298 in Springfield will have fireworks at dusk on the 4th of July. Click here for more information.

New Hope Apostolic Church in Battle Creek will have fireworks at 7:00 p.m. on the 4th of July. Click here for more information.

Ionia County:

The City of Portland will have fireworks on July 3rd at Bogue Flats Recreational Area. Click here for information.

Kalamazoo County:

Kalamazoo Speedway will have fireworks on July 3rd and July 5th. Tickets must be purchased to attend. Click here for more information.

Kent County:

Caledonia Township will have fireworks at dusk on the 4th of July. Suggested viewing locations are from CalPlex, Duncan Lake Middle School, and Holy Family Catholic Church. Get more information by clicking here.

Ottawa County:

Allendale Township will have fireworks on the 4th of July at dusk at Allendale Public Schools campus. Click here for more information.

St. Joseph County:

The Village of Constantine will have fireworks on the 4th of July at dusk in Fibre Converters Park. Click here for more information.

The City of Sturgis will have firework at dusk on July 2nd at Kirsch Municipal Airport. Click here for more details.

Please note that some events organizers may charge a fee or ask for a donation. It is recommended that you reference links provided for the latest information and recommendations on the day of events.