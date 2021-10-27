University Of Michigan Threatens Staff Over Vaccine Compliance

The University Of Michigan has issued a statement saying that if their staff and faculty fail to meet the vaccine compliance set in place they could be subject to either having their wages garnished or worst terminated.

Employees out of compliance with the university’s COVID-19 vaccination policy will face additional accountability measures. These take effect Nov. 8 for staff and at the end of the academic semester for faculty.

The measures apply to faculty and staff on the Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses. Michigan Medicine has a separate, similar process that has been communicated to employees.

Staff will have until Nov. 8 to report the start of their vaccination process or request an exemption. Staff who are not compliant by then will not be allowed to work — and will not be paid — for 30 days. If they do not come into compliance by Dec. 8, their employment will be terminated. Staff who fail to comply with the testing requirement are not allowed to work — and will not be paid — until they come into compliance. If they do not come into compliance, they will be subject to progressive discipline leading to termination. Source:NBC25.com

These new compliances go into effect on Nov. 8th and will definitely be subject to controversy. I don't think people understand how much Michganders DO NOT like being told to do. I get the importance of getting people vaccinated, but new information is coming out every day and we're starting to learn that COVID-19 is something that we can approach in different ways now.

Joe Rogan just recently made headlines all over the country for questioning CNN's resident medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta over COVID-19 and the response opened a lot of eyes! I'm not saying to not get vaccinated, but you should be informed of all the details before you commit to putting a vaccine in your body.