Vaccines Soon To Be Offered To Anyone 50+ in Michigan

Governor Whitmer announced on Wednesday that as of March 8th, Michigan residents aged 50 years old or older with pre-existing conditions will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Fox 17.

With that news comes the news that two weeks later, March 22nd, that eligibility will be opened to everyone who's at least 50 years old, pre-existing conditions or not. As of right now, vaccine eligibility is for those 65 and older as well as frontline, and essential workers.

Fox 17 reports that this is helped by the fact that 82,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine which is also being produced in Grand Rapids are arriving in the state this week. They will then distributed across the state to hospital systems and health departments to then get to residents.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved for Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA last Friday.