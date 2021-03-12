Volunteer for the DNR, Get Free Camping/Boat Slips

If you have a teen that needs something to do this summer, the DNR has volunteer opportunities.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has quite a few hosting opportunities for residents available. Those who volunteer and get free camping across the state or free boat slips for the summer.

In exchange for 30 hours of volunteer work with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, you can score up to one month of free camping at any of the 122 state parks and state forest campgrounds across the mitten. If camping isn't your thing, the DNR also has opportunities for you to get your harbor slip fees waived.

Get our free mobile app

The volunteer opportunities include:

Campground Host. Duties include answering camper questions, planning campground activities, and performing light park maintenance work.

Hartwick Pines Memorial Building Host. Duties include presenting programs, leading tours and activities, and performing basic facility maintenance.

Harbor Host. Serve as a harbor host at East Tawas, Presque Isle and Straits state harbors.

If you know someone or are interested in these opportunities, you must be at least 18 years of age or older to apply, have the ability to work at least five days per week, including weekends and holidays, must pass a background check, and Department of Natural Resources employees are not eligible.

I absolutely love camping and wish I had the ability to do this. I've been trying to visit as many campgrounds as possible throughout Michigan the last few years and this would make it a lot easier.

Source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources