Walmart to Hire 150,000 People for Holidays and After

Walmart is looking to hire 150,000 people for the holidays and more.

If you need a job or know someone who does, Walmart is looking for associates. With the holidays upon us, the retail giant is looking to hire 150,000 people and most of the jobs are permanent, full-time positions.

It is not too often that you see a huge store hire for the holidays and then keep those employees on permanently, but that is just what Walmart is looking to do. The extra people will be used to help customers in the store, shopping online, and using curbside pickup.

If you are wondering what it is like to work at Walmart, here are a few things to know. All associates know their schedules two weeks in advance. If you are a full-time worker, you can count on consistent, reliable schedules. The average hourly wage is now $16.40, but jobs in the Walmart stores can pay as high as $34 per hour. Typically a new Walmart associate can earn greater responsibility and pay within seven months on average.

Walmart also offers benefits such as no-cost college tuition and books, affordable health insurance, and other benefits including paid time off, 401(k,) parental leave, and more. On top of that, Walmart associates get a 10% discount on merchandise and fresh food, along with bigger discounts on cell phone plans, fitness memberships, and more.

Along with the 150,000 associates in the stores, Walmart is also looking for 20,000 new employees for their supply chain facilities. To apply or learn more information about jobs available at Walmart, click here.

