Want to Own Part of Mighty Mac? Pieces of Michigan’s Iconic Bridge are Up For Auction

Stretching from Michigan's Lower Peninsula to the Upper Peninsula, the Mackinac Bridge is the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere. And you could own a piece of it!

Get our free mobile app

The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) Tweeted that ten pieces of vintage steel deck grating from the big bridge have hit the auction block.

There are different sizes of steel grate up for grabs, but the medium size that's pictured in the Tweet are approximately 30 inches by 60 inches and 5 inches deep.

Bidding on the steel parts is open now here through March 21, 2022. Checking out the bids, at least for now, the lowest bid is for $30 and the highest bid is for $82. If you have any questions you can call the MBA at 906-643-7600.

Some things to know: You're gonna need some way to haul your vintage piece of the bridge and probably some help! MBA says the medium pieces weigh about 200 pounds.

Also keep in mind that buyers do have to sign a "Hold Harmless agreement" because of lead paint and the structural condition of the grating:

The used steel open grating deck sections removed from the Mackinac Bridge have been painted with lead based paint. This coating exists on the grating at the time of removal from the bridge and at the time of sale of the grating. The remaining components of the existing paint on the grating are unknown. The grating is being removed from the Mackinac Bridge due to its deterioration in the form of corrosion and steel section loss. The strength capacity of the grating at the time of removal from the bridge is unknown.

So what would YOU do with grating from the Mackinac Bridge?

Aaron Burden, Unsplash Aaron Burden, Unsplash loading...

Now if you'd like to own a piece of the bridge, but maybe not so huge, last year the MBA shared there were some smaller pieces of grate for sale. Now, I don't know how many pieces, if any, are left. But back in November the MAB said there were 5″ x 11″ and 5″ x 8″ grate parts for sale for $20.00 each at their administration office, which is open 24/7.

UP NEXT: Seven Interesting Facts About The Mackinac Bridge

How to Spot a Fudgie on Mackinac Island We know "Fudgie" is a nickname for people who visit Mackinac Island...Here's how to spot someone who just can't FUDGE their "fudginess."