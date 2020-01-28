While Oberon Day doesn't fall on the first day of Spring this year, it's pretty close. Spring starts March 19th, and four days later, it's Oberon Day on March 23rd.

That's one of the bits of information from a release sent out by Bell's Brewery on Monday, so get your PTO requests in ASAP. (Also, it's less than a week after St. Patrick's Day, so be kind to your liver.)

Some of the news in the release is past tense, as the release of Hopslam has already happened, as well as the new Lighthearted Ale, a light version of Two Hearted Ale, which has a multiyear winning streak going on its own, for America's Best Beer.

Bell's is releasing Incessant, a double New England IPA in May. It had been available in the General Store previously.

Bell's 2020 release calendar. Photo courtesy of Bell’s Brewery. Used by permission.

Seasonal beers, Best Brown and Bright White, will both return (Bright White is available now through March or while supplies last). Oberon, Bell’s summer flagship American Wheat, will return on March 23 with midnight release parties, special tappings and more. In May, Oberon mini-kegs will begin shipping featuring a brand new design as well.

Also coming back, according to Bell's:

Specialty offerings: Flamingo Fruit Fight (Tart Ale brewed with passionfruit and lime zest), Octoberfest (Märzen), Special Double Cream Stout (Sweet Stout), Expedition Stout (Russian Imperial Stout), Third Coast Old Ale (Barley Wine), Cherry Stout, Christmas Ale (Scotch Ale) and Lampshade Party Ale (a Double IPA previously only released in 2018).

Bell's says Double Two Hearted (11% ABV) will return in August. Black Hearted will be released in just days, ahead of Valentine's Day.

Bell’s Leaves of Grass series, seven beers each inspired by a different Walt Whitman poem, will conclude in 2020 with three remaining offerings. Song of the Open Road, a Winter Warmer Ale, is available now. Salut au Monde will ship in March and Spontaneous Me will conclude the series in May.

New to the Bell’s specialty release lineup is another Flamingo Fruit Fight variation; a Gose-style Ale brewed with lemon and lime. Bottles and kegs of Lemon Lime Flamingo Fruit Fight will ship in July.