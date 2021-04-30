Join us as we celebrate Southwest Michigan Mothers, spotlighting the one person that makes every day special. Starting now until May 7th, you can nominate your mom on our website and app and share a story of what makes her special. On the day after Mother's Day, one mom will be randomly selected as our “2021 Mom of the Year” and receive a special Mother’s Day Prize Package valued at around $800 from the following:

Lucky Girl Brewery

Henry's Heritage Winery

B52 Winery and Tasting Room

Design 1 Salon Spa

Nichols & Scents

Pest Pros of Michigan

Plumeria Botanical Boutique

Cold Stone Creamery

VanderSalm's Flower Shop and Garden Center

Pizza Rescue

Cornwell's Turkeyville

Heilman's Nuts and Confections

Nominate Here