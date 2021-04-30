We’re Looking For The Best Mom In Southwest Michigan
Join us as we celebrate Southwest Michigan Mothers, spotlighting the one person that makes every day special. Starting now until May 7th, you can nominate your mom on our website and app and share a story of what makes her special. On the day after Mother's Day, one mom will be randomly selected as our “2021 Mom of the Year” and receive a special Mother’s Day Prize Package valued at around $800 from the following:
- Lucky Girl Brewery
- Henry's Heritage Winery
- B52 Winery and Tasting Room
- Design 1 Salon Spa
- Nichols & Scents
- Pest Pros of Michigan
- Plumeria Botanical Boutique
- Cold Stone Creamery
- VanderSalm's Flower Shop and Garden Center
- Pizza Rescue
- Cornwell's Turkeyville
- Heilman's Nuts and Confections
Nominate Here
Get our free mobile app