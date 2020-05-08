At Whitmer’s Coronavirus press conference yesterday she announced that she will extend her stay-home/house arrest order for all residents of Michigan for an additional 13 days. Under this order, Michigan residents must continue to stay in their homes unless they're running "critical errands" or to go to specified jobs.

Her current stay-home/house arrest order was to end at 11:59 pm on May 15th. New scientific data was just released by Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York and reported by the New York Daily News:

The majority of recently hospitalized coronavirus patients in New York are people who have followed the precaution of staying home, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The governor said it was “shocking” that 66% of new coronavirus hospitalizations are people who are either retired or unemployed and not commuting to work on a regular basis. The statistic comes from a preliminary survey of 113 hospitals, done over three days that included 1,269 responses as the state seeks more information about how COVID-19 spreads. According to the data, 18% of new cases came from nursing homes, 4% from assisted-living facilities, 2% from congregate-care facilities, 2% were homeless, less than 1% from prisons and 8% were marked as “other.” “This is a surprise: Overwhelmingly, the people were at home,” Cuomo said during a briefing on Long Island. “We thought maybe they were taking public transportation, and we’ve taken special precautions on public transportation, but actually no, because these people were literally at home.”

Even with this new scientific data Governor Whitmer believes that Michigan residents should still be under her stay-home/house arrest order for an additional 13 days and has extended that house arrest order until May 28th. She will consult with her magic eight ball before the 28th and determine if she will once again extend her Emergency Declaration and stay-home/house arrest order.

At the press conference, in which she refused to wear a mask or face covering, she was asked by a reporter what her recommendation is for people who want to visit Mom on Mother’s Day.

Her answer in so many words was that the people of Michigan cannot visit their mothers on Mother's Day, per her order. When she is ready to allow them to visit their mothers she stated to the reporter that they "should go big" to celebrate Mom.

Great leaders lead by example. Should Whitmer lead by example and not allow her children to be with her that day, at least the children who no longer live with her and her husband?

