West Michigan Pastor Encourages Congregation To Catch COVID

The pastor of the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Holland is getting some heat after it has been reported that he has encouraged his congregation to catch coronavirus and "get it over with".

Bart Spencer is the senior pastor of the Lighthouse Baptist Church and after contracting the virus himself and losing his sense of taste and smell, Spencer encouraged his congregation to catch the virus in a November 14th sermon.

According to an article by The Holland Sentinel, Spencer said "COVID, it’s all good. Several people have had COVID, none have died yet,” during the November sermon. Spencer later went on to say “It’s OK. Get it, get it over with, press on.”

The pastor's remarks went viral after the video clip was posted to the Holland Happenings Facebook group. The post got lots of comments, mostly condemning the pastor's statement, but a few people defended what Spencer said to his congregation.

As of right now, Spencer seems to stand by his remarks. The Detroit News quoted Spencer as saying that people have a "complete right and privilege to believe whatever you want to believe.” in regards to the controversy and interview with The Holland Sentinel.

It is strongly discouraged by health officials to intentionally catch COVID-19 and in some states it is illegal to knowingly spread the virus.

What do you think about Pastor Bart Spencers statement that you should "Get it, get it over with, press on."? Vote in our poll below, comment, and let us know what you think.