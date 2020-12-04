Water Main Break Friday Near Emmett Street

Battle Creek water crews have rushed to the north side of town after a water main break late Friday morning.

The break occurred on Clinton Drive on Friday, December 4th, forcing a road closure and temporary water shut-offs while crews work on the water main. The shut-offs will affect residents on Clinton Drive to Laurel Drive and on Clinton at Merwood Drive.

The work is expected to take place until 6 p.m. Friday evening and could change depending on the amount of work needed. The area of residents affected by the work could also change. The City is also alerting residents in the area that a boil water advisory may be put in place once the work is complete.

The map below illustrates the affected area by the water main break.