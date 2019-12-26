Sights You’ll See Heading West Out of Charlotte

Even by taking the simplest drive, ANYone can discover interesting stuff.

Beginning in Charlotte, at the intersection of S. Lincoln and W. Lawrence, head west on I-79 for 12-13 miles until you reach the end. Along the way are some intriguing sights: abandoned homes, old dilapidated structures, unique old residences, and roadside curiosities.

Your brief roadtrip ends at the end of I-79 at the Moo-Ville Creamery...a good place to stop for some roadtrip refreshments.

Take a look at the photos below for some of the interesting sights you'll see on this short jaunt!