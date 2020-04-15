Western Michigan Classes Could Be Done Until 2021

With the Coronavirus situation already reaching Western Michigan University's campus, there are no great lengths the state is unwilling to go to ensure the safety of their students. Likewise, this whole thing has everyone on edge and asking lots of questions regarding gatherings of many kinds for the foreseeable future. There is a distinct possibility that physical in-room classes may not return until sometime next year.

The reason I bring this up is because CNN is reporting that there are already a number of universities beginning to consider that it could become a real possibility. Among them were Boston University, who plans on starting classes back up, hopefully, by the beginning of next year. That's all depending on how things go over the next few months. If universities start ending classes through the year, it's only a matter of time before the dominos start to fall. There's no talk of Western having this conversation currently, but we'll have to wait and see what other schools do before we know what the fate of in-class sessions will be for WMU.