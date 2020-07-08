What A Catch; Former Kalamazoo Football Player/Marine Catches Child Dropped From Burning Apartment

A former wide receiver who played at Kalamazoo Central High School makes the catch of a lifetime 10 years after he leaves the football field.

His name is Philip Blanks, he is 28 years old and a retired U.S. Marine who currently lives in Phoenix Arizona, and works as a bodyguard. He happened to be the right person at the right place at the right time. He explained that he was at a friend’s apartment working out last Friday morning when he heard people yelling outside. He ran outside to find out what was going on and said:

I wasn’t able to grab my shoes...I ran down the stairs barefoot...I was running, I see the baby getting ready to be tossed out of the patio”

When he got downstairs he said he saw:

People were screaming 'there are kids up there' and to throw the kids down...I saw another guy was standing there ready to catch the boy, but he didn't look like he was going to do it, so I stepped in front of him. The way I caught him damaged his foot, but the most important thing is his head was safe.

Check it out compliments of Enterprise Suite YouTube Channel, be aware there is some harsh language:

This certainly is something positive to report on.

