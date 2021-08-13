What a Night in Iowa: First MLB Game Played at Field of Dreams

Last night was perfect. I sat down and watched the entire Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa.

The movie Field of Dreams with actors Kevin Costner and Timothy Busfield of East Lansing came out in 1989. I’ve watched this spectacular movie at least 10 times overall.

Anyway, MLB took it to another level last night. Where the movie was filmed has stood tall for historic purposes from the time the movie came out. So next door to the original movie Field of Dreams set, MLB constructed a Major League field. Thus, last night was the first MLB game ever played there.

It was The Chicago White Sox versus the New Yankees. The game was as great of a ballgame as I ever watched. It ended up perfect. The Yankees had two two-run homers to tie the game up in the top of the ninth. Then, shortstop for the White Sox Tim Anderson, who is just an electric player, hit a two-run homer that was a walk-off win for the Sox. Just icing on the cake for a perfect night in Iowa.

The broadcast team of Joe Buck and Lansing’s John Smoltz were perfect too. John made reference to our school St. Gerard and Kevin Costner did two innings with those guys on the telecast. It was really solid.

This game in Dyersville, Iowa last night in my estimation was a complete hit.