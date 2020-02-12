What to Expect at the 2020 Wine Not Winter Wine Festival
There's still time to get your tickets to the 2020 Wine Not Winter Wine Festival Saturday, February 15th. We needed more room, so we moved the event to the Delta Hotels by Marriott Kalamazoo Conference Center. Here's what you can expect at the new venue!
- Aviator Ballroom - vendors/sponsor booths, Michigan Wineries, and 3 new hard seltzer booths, plus music from the Skeletones
- Navigator Ballroom - Gold Coast and International Wines
- Echo and Delta - specialty Rose and Bubbly rooms
- The Zulu Ballroom - VIP Lounge with exclusive wines, entertainment from KSO, and catering by Q It Up
Don't miss it! Limited tickets still available. Click here for more information and to reserve your tickets now!