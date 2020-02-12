What to Expect at the 2020 Wine Not Winter Wine Festival

There's still time to get your tickets to the 2020 Wine Not Winter Wine Festival Saturday, February 15th. We needed more room, so we moved the event to the Delta Hotels by Marriott Kalamazoo Conference Center. Here's what you can expect at the new venue!

Free parking and separate/speedy entrance for our VIP guests located on the west side of the building

Wine separated by room, so you know exactly where to find your favorite blends: Aviator Ballroom - vendors/sponsor booths, Michigan Wineries, and 3 new hard seltzer booths, plus music from the Skeletones

- vendors/sponsor booths, Michigan Wineries, and plus music from the Skeletones Navigator Ballroom - Gold Coast and International Wines

Gold Coast and International Wines Echo and Delta - specialty Rose and Bubbly rooms

- specialty Rose and Bubbly rooms The Zulu Ballroom - VIP Lounge with exclusive wines, entertainment from KSO, and catering by Q It Up

Maya Mokrzan

Miles For Memories will be helping sell extra sampling tickets, with all proceeds go back to them

3 limited seating Wine and Food Pairing classes inside the Delta Hotel. Pairings sponsored by Henderson Castle - sign up for these pairing at the Miles for Memories booth located in the main lobby

Don't miss it! Limited tickets still available. Click here for more information and to reserve your tickets now!