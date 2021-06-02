Whitmer Administration Declares Every One Of Us To Be Racist

No matter how you live your life, what you believe, what you think, how you talk, and how you interact with other people – the Whitmer Administration’s position is you are inherently biased. That applies to every single resident of the state.

Get our free mobile app

Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist believe there’s only one way to change that. They’re starting with licensed medical professionals. The state is setting up the framework to require all licensed medical professionals to submit to bias training.

Quoting the Lt Governor, “Implicit, unconscious bias exists within each of us, and as public servants we have a duty to understand and address how our biases can impact the lives of others.”

The Lt. Governor says data the state complied so far through the COVID-19 outbreak proves there is medical inequality happening in Michigan. And it’s due to racial bias. The state plans to fix that through bias training.

The Lt. Governor says the training which is under development, will ensure in his words, “...a culture of responsive inclusion.”

There may be as many as 10,000 licensed medical care professionals in Calhoun County directly affected by the Whitmer Administration decision.

The training is set to begin sometime the middle of next year.

Governor Whitmer says it’s all for our own good. “Today’s new training guidelines will help us mitigate the impacts of implicit bias and ensure every patient in Michigan receives the best possible care. These rules will save lives and improve health outcomes for generations of Michiganders, especially those who have been historically and systemically discriminated against. They will make Michigan safer, healthier, and more just.”