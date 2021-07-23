Whitmer Raises $8.5 Million For Re-Election Campaign

It's a non-election year, however, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has raised $8.5 million dollars for her re-election campaign. This is the most of any gubernatorial candidate in a non-election year in Michigan history.

DNCC via Getty Images

Her campaign spokesperson said in a statement to WWMT,

"Whitmer has led Michigan through the greatest public health crisis in a century and this report is a testament to the enormous trust people have in her ability to put Michigan first and continue leading our state forward, creating jobs and getting our economy moving again."

The campaign-finance report is due Monday which will outline donations and expenses. More than 10,000 new donors gave money between Jan.1st and July 20th.

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Whitmer will be the first incumbent to seek re-election at the same time her party controls the White House in 48 years. There are seven Republican candidates that have created gubernatorial campaigns. They are:

Army veteran Austin Chenge of Grand Rapids

Bob Scott of Howell

Ryan Kelley, a real estate broker from Ottawa County's Allendale Township who organized protests against the governor's coronavirus restrictions

pastor Ralph Rebandt II of Oakland County

Kalamazoo chiropractor and lockdown opponent Garrett Soldano

conservative host Tudor Dixon of Norton Shores

Articia Bomer of Detroit

📷 Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Office

To qualify for the August 2022 primary, major party candidates for governor must file at least 15,000 valid voter signatures, including at least 100 each from half of Michigan's 14 congressional districts.