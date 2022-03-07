AP Swoops In And Uses The Woman Shield To Protect Michigan Governor Whitmer

We should have seen this coming from a, protect all women from their destructive polices, mile away. With the upcoming gubernatorial election this fall and Governor Whitmer running with the baggage of her policies crushing businesses, families, children and their education the Associated Press (AP) is coming to the rescue. Mind you the AP is supposed to be a news organization and not a protector of all people who are Democrats.

It could not have been her destructive dictator like executive orders and policies that people did not like about Whitmer, it was because she is a woman. It had nothing to do with shutting down most of our economy and keeping it shutdown much longer than the science required, no it was and is because she is a woman.

It was not because of her Executive Order (EO) 2020-50: “Enhanced protections for residents and staff of long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic”. In that Executive Order she stated:

A long-term care facility must not prohibit admission or readmission of a resident based on COVID-19 testing requirements or results in a manner that is inconsistent with relevant guidance issued by the Department of Health and Human Services (“DHHS”).

You remember, the one that killed over 6,000 nursing home residents according to the State and over 8,600 according to the Michigan Auditor General.

Or her Executive Orders 2020-160 and 2020-161, in which Whitmer ordered more businesses to shut their doors. Back in August of 2020, she ordered statewide indoor gatherings to be limited to 10 people and bars will be closed for indoor service across the state.

How about when she used Santa to frighten children to follow her rules.

There are so many more to choose from but I will leave you with just one more. If your mother, father, sister, brother, uncle, aunt, girlfriend, boyfriend, significant other, etc. died only 10 people were able to go to the funeral. That is except if you were an elected Democrat politician or a big democrat donor.

No, people did not like her because of all that and more, like she still has not fixed the “damn” roads. They do not like her because she is a female, so much for feminism. Feminism that appears to have been flushed down the drain like a woman’s body is her own and she should have the right to do with it what she wants, except prostitute it or deny the government from making her take a chemical. No, a brilliant "reporter" from the AP Sara Burnett writes a piece titled “Whitmer plot underlines growing abuse of women officials”. In that cover piece Sara writes:

While criticism of public officials is healthy and expected in a democracy, researchers say women are dramatically more likely than their male counterparts to face threats and violence. As more women are elected, the hostility grows, ranging from death threats to armed people gathered outside homes or attacks on social media that go beyond policy positions to include gendered or racial slurs and insults about intelligence or appearance.

Sara then in a stroke of complete intelligence or ignorance, you choose, writes:

Women lawmakers who are also ethnic minorities are particularly likely to face abuse, the study found. Among those targeted most often were Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York, who called out a culture of “accepting violence and violent language against women” during a 2020 House floor speech after a GOP lawmaker’s verbal assault.

Sara points to two socialist/democrat elected politicians who have called for violence and violent language against anyone who is a Republican, cities and businesses. Not only that but Omar and Cortez both have helped raise money to bail out felons who rioted, looted, committed insurrection (taking over police vehicles, precincts and laying siege on federal court buildings), and violence against innocent people. Do you think Sara forgot about that, is just completely ignorant on what she writes, or left that out on purpose?

Sara brings up the plot to allegedly “kidnap” Whitmer but completely leaves out the fact that there were more FBI agents and informants than the “kidnap” plotters. She also left out the FBI Special Agent Richard Trask of Kalamazoo, one of the lead investigators and undercover agents, who was arrested for beating his wife’s head against a nightstand and choking her with his bare hands because she complained about a swingers party he took her to. The Detroit News reported that “the two had come home after attending an Oshtemo Township hotel event the publication called “a swingers party.” After some drinks, they argued on the way home about how Trask’s wife didn’t enjoy the party”.

I believe I have made my case.

Who would have thought that the Democratic Party would be the ones to destroy feminism? With their, stop picking on her she is a woman.