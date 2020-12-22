Who Remembers ‘A Michigan Christmas Card’ from Meijer?

Go back to Christmas 1985 with the Meijer Singers . Yes, that Meijer. The grocery store chain made a record and, surprise...it's not terrible.

Meijer grocery stores have been a part of West Michigan since Hendrik Meijer opened the first store with his son, Frederik, in the midst of the Great Depression in 1934. Meijer history shows they always kept up with technology, adding shopping carts in 1938, and conveyer belts in the checkout lanes in 1954. It was1962 when the chain pioneered the concept of a "superstore" with food and general merchandise available in the same place- one stop shopping. Many other retailers have followed this model and have the same innovations, but no one else ever cut a record in Nashville.

In 1985, a group dubbed "The Meijer Choral Group" recorded a song called A Michigan Christmas Card. It was produced by Hummingbird Productions, a company that has worked on audio and video productions for big names like Ford, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Budweiser, Chic-fil-A, and many more. The point is, they do quality work and this song doesn't sound like a throwaway recorded for cheap advertising or publicity for a grocery store.

For no other time can warm a heart like Christmas can And no other place feels more like Christmas than Michigan

The Meijer Singers, as they were also known, were not as remarkable a discovery as the wreckage of the Titanic and they never became as famous as Calvin & Hobbes or as in demand as the first Nintendo home gaming system, all of which were newsworthy in 1985, but they were better received than New Coke.