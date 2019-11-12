Whose Line Is It Anyway? Live Show Coming To Michigan

One of the funniest shows of all time, all based on improv acting is coming to Michigan, and you may as well consider me already there. The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are bringing their new improv tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? to the Royal Oak Music Theatre, Saturday May 16th. Tickets for the event go on sale this Friday, November 15th. The current line-up includes Whose Line notables like Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, along with Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray, brother of Bill Murray.

Audience participation is key to the show so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage! WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages are welcomed, but remember, that some “PG-13” language will be used during the performance. Get ready for 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions.