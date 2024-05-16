3 Michigan Maternity Hospitals Named Among the Top in the US

Mother's Day has passed and we're nearing the halfway point to Father's Day so it's as good a time as any to see the hospitals that help mothers and fathers take on that role as seamlessly as possible.

As a father of three, I can't stress enough the importance of a quality hospital. The moment your child comes into the world should be a joyous occasion, not one buried in turmoil with the staff or their questionable practices. Unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances happen, but quality preventative care and postpartum care are essential to getting this new journey started.

Having the confidence that your care team can handle or prevent a crisis in this vulnerable moment can't be understated as an absolute necessity.

Of course, there is only so much you can do about your location. Still, there are several reputable maternity hospitals across the state of Michigan. Three of them are among the very best in the country.

A Newsweek ranking with the help of Statista graded 404 of the top hospitals across the United States. In place of stars, these hospitals were given 4-5 ribbons based on their grades. Three Michigan hospitals were among the 168 nationwide to earn five ribbons in the rankings.

Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids

Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital in Ypsilanti

These three hospitals are among the best when it comes to maternity care in Michigan, however, several other facilities sprinkled across the state possess a similarly high standard. The Michigan maternity hospitals with four ribbons are:

Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo

Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital

Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital

Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak

Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit

University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor

