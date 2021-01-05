Will You Eliminate Gendered Terms Like ‘Father’ And ‘Daughter’ From Your House; Democrats Are?

Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi squeezed into another 2 years of holding the title of Speaker of the House on a vote of 216 to 209. By the way, Representative Elissa Slotkin from Michigan’s 8th congressional district voted “present” during the election for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. This was the second time Rep. Slotkin failed to vote for speaker.

Once Nancy secured her seat she went to work attacking the nuclear family. Nancy and Democratic Massachusetts Rep. James McGovern, chairman of the Rules Committee, announced changes to the House rules that will “honor all gender identities” by modifying the pronouns and familial relations references in the rules, the Committee on Rules announced.

The Democratic rules package includes the following changes:

“It promotes inclusion and diversity. That includes changes that would: establish the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth; require standing committees to include in their oversight plans a discussion of how committee work over the forthcoming Congress will address issues of inequities on the basis of race, color, ethnicity, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, age, or national origin; honor all gender identities by changing pronouns and familial relationships in the House rules to be gender neutral; make permanent the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to facilitate a diverse workforce that is reflective of our Members and the districts they represent; and survey the diversity of witness panels at committee hearings to ensure we are hearing from diverse groups of experts as we craft legislation.”

What does that mean? According to the Resolution on page 5 line 15 amongst other changes all references to fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, husbands, wives and in-laws would be changed to “parent, child, sibling, spouse, or parent-in-law,” according to the resolution. Extended family members would be referred to as “child’s parent” instead of aunt or uncle, stepparents, and siblings-in-law.

Is this what you voted for when you voted for a Democrat candidate?

Here is my thought. If you voted for a Democrat then why don’t you stand behind their positions and ban the use of the same words in your house?

Instead of your child calling you Mom or Dad demand they call you parent.

You must stop using the term son or daughter when referring to your offspring and replace those disgusting terms with the word child.

Brothers and sisters must call each other siblings and you must stop using the gender-exclusive term husband or wife and replace it with the term spouse.

In for a penny in for a pound, right.

Those of you who voted Republican I would ask you to consider not voting for a Republican Congressman or woman up for re-election if they go along with this destruction. If they are not willing to fight for families what good are they?

