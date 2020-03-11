Gender Neutral City Charter On Tap For Battle Creek

Michigan's primary voting results are not complete. Vote counts for many local issues around the state, however, are tabulated. In Battle Creek, two issues were up for decisions. Both are winning approval.

One, changes the way the city’s Mayor will be chosen. The new path forward will see a separate election for the Mayor, aside from city commission voting. The other change was a bit more difficult for many voters to work through. It calls for rewriting sections of the city charter to change the language to make it gender-neutral. A number of city leaders came out in support of the idea, claiming it would make Battle Creek appear to be more inclusive. With all city precincts reporting and counted, both measures passed on about 2-1 margins.