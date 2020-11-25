WMU Has As Many Wins As Both UM, MSU; Plays NIU Here On Saturday

As national sports talk show host Dan Patrick said Wednesday morning, "I love Western Michigan". And what's not to love? The Broncos have come out of the gates in this truncated season and have plowed through three opponents so far, and look to make the Northern Illinois Huskies number four. The Broncos are averaging 50 points a game, so far. MAC-Tion, indeed.

This is easy to write when a team is on a roll. The Bronco Big Three on offense had these kind of numbers against Central Michigan: sophomore quarterback Kaleb Eleby threw for a career-high 382 yards and a new best mark of five touchdown passes. Junior transfer La’Darius Jefferson rushed for a career-high 150 yards and Jaylen Hall had a career-best 110 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Here's something to think about down the road. Eleby could be playing on Sundays in a few years. WMU says Eleby leads the nation in passing efficiency ahead of Heisman Trophy hopefuls Justin Fields of Ohio State and Zach Wilson of BYU. (Of course, that will happen when you're putting up 50 points a game.)

Here's another interesting stat, that borders on the Bronco athletic department getting a little giddy. Junior punter/kick-off specialist Nick Mihalic leads the team in special teams tackles this season with four.

Game time is set for Noon at Waldo Stadium (but, of course, fans are not permitted this season). The game is on ESPN +, after the Broncos had the entire national spotlight for their first three games that were played on weeknights. But while the Broncos won't be playing for a national championship this season, this still is nice.