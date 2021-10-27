Would You Pay Consumers Energy Or DTE Extra For Green Energy?

Michigan’s Consumers Energy and DTE Energy are launching what they are calling their MI Community Solar education campaign. A campaign to educate you about the renewable energy products they offer.

They are giving Michiganders the privilege of paying extra if you want renewable sources to be your source of energy. According to reporting by the Detroit News, Sarah Nielsen, Consumers Energy's executive director of demand-side management, said:

"What DTE and Consumers are able to do that really no one else can is look across the entire territory and make sure the costs are equitable and that the energy delivery system is just across everyone…The challenge when you have developers come in is they are only looking at one little piece of that grid and making it work for those particular customers who are oftentimes able to afford those solar benefits, but those benefits and costs are not equally distributed across the grid."

Currently, Consumers Energy charges approximately 10 cents a kilowatt-hour. The additional “subscription fee” for wind power would be approximately 2 cents per kilowatt-hour and for half solar and half wind power you will pay approximately an additional 3 cents per kilowatt-hour

Would you pay an additional 20 to 30% per kilowatt-hour for the privilege of using renewable energy sources?

One thing you will still receive is energy from carbon-based sources when that wind does not blow or the sun does not shine.