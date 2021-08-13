Consumers Energy Giving a Free Day at Binder Park Zoo for First 2,500 People

No power? No problem! Consumers Energy giving customers an escape to Binder Park Zoo.

Consumers Energy announced they cover entry fees for the first 2,500 to Binder Park Zoo for Friday, August 13, 2021, and Saturday, August 14, 2021. They are not just covering the costs for 2,500 zoo-goers, they are covering the first 2,500 entry fees each day.

Consumers Energy officials call the generous off a 'thanks' and a reprieve as electrical restoration efforts continue statewide. Binder Park Zoo opens its doors at 9:00 a.m. both Friday and Saturday. The zoo will close at 5: p.m. on Friday and 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The last admission into the zoo is one hour before closing each day.

As more than 500 crews work around the clock to restore power throughout Michigan’s lower peninsula, our teams are also working to help customers directly in their communities,” said Roger Curtis, vice president of public affairs for Consumers Energy. “Sometimes that can mean getting out of the house and making memories. Binder Park Zoo graciously offered to partner with us on this effort and welcome guests who may have been impacted by the severe storms this week.

You do not have to be a Battle Creek resident or a Consumers Energy customer to take the utility company up on their offer.

Binder Park Zoo is home to a diverse array of exotic and native animal species. When we lost power on Aug. 11, we were concerned about the impact to our animals and

our ability to welcome visitors for the rest of the week,” said Diane Thompson, Binder Park Zoo president and CEO. “We are grateful Consumers Energy was not only able to restore our power quickly enough to open on schedule the next day, but also is enabling more guests to visit the zoo over the next two days.

You don't have to be a kid to enjoy a day at the zoo. Binder Park Zoo has an Adventure Station, Z.O.&O.train, Binda Conservation Carousel, and the Wilderness Tram to Wild Africa. They also have restaurants and concessions. You can view more visitor information by clicking here.

Binder Park Zoo is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA).