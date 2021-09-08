When will your power be restored? We have estimates for Michigan outages.

A brief, yet strong storm knocked out power all over Southwest Michigan Tuesday night. Heavy winds brought large tree limbs down, bringing powerlines with them causing wide spread power outages through out the state. Consumers Energy is currently dealing with a total of 983 separate outages affecting over 50,500 customers as of 6 A.M. on Wednesday, September 8th. That was a much larger number Tuesday evening, as crews have been working hard around the clock to restore power.

Southwest Michigan Power Outage / Restoration Status

There are multiple power outages in Van Buren County covering parts of South Haven, Bangor, Grand Junction and Bloomingdale.

Power Outage Began: Just before 4 P.M. Tuesday

Estimated Time of Restoration: 5:15 - 5:30 P.M. Wednesday

The outages in Almena Township may not be restored until after 9 P.M. Click here for the Consumer's Outage Map for more info on your specific location.

There are multiple power outages in Kalamazoo County covering parts of Alamo Township, Comstock, Kalamazoo, Portage, Richland and Augusta.

Power Outage Began: Just before 5 P.M. Tuesday

Estimated Time of Restoration: Parts of Kalamazoo regained power just before 2 A.M. Other parts of Kalamazoo could see power restoration as early as 8:15 this morning. Other parts of Kalamazoo county may have their lights back on until after 8 P.M.

Click here for the Consumer's Outage Map for more info on your specific location.

There are multiple small power outages all over Calhoun County. These power outages make things slightly more time consuming since there are so many small outages effecting less than 100 customers each, spread across the county.

Power Outage Began: Just before 5 P.M. Tuesday

Estimated Time of Restoration: Some areas will have power as early at 6:15 A.M. While other areas of Calhoun County maybe in the dark past 8 P.M.

Click here for the Consumer's Outage Map for more info on your specific location.

If you get your power from Consumer's Energy and your county wasn't covered above or you would like to get the estimated power restoration time for your specific location click here.

A huge thanks to the crews working around the clock to restore power for us all.

