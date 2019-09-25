Yooper Town Wins For Worst Pothole Ever [Photo]

There are some bad stretches of roads in Michigan when it comes to potholes, but it doesn't even come close to this one on US-2 near Manistique.

You know things are bad when you try to put up an orange warning barrel in a pothole, and it doesn't even make it to the top of the hole.

The Schoolcraft County Road Commission posted a since deleted photo of the monster pothole (which is probably more of a sinkhole, but let's not mince words).

As one commenter mentioned, 'I was expecting to see the coyote because it looks like a trap for the roadrunner.'

UpperMichiganSource.com was able to snag a screenshot of the photo before it was deleted.