Yooper Town Wins For Worst Pothole Ever [Photo]
There are some bad stretches of roads in Michigan when it comes to potholes, but it doesn't even come close to this one on US-2 near Manistique.
You know things are bad when you try to put up an orange warning barrel in a pothole, and it doesn't even make it to the top of the hole.
The Schoolcraft County Road Commission posted a since deleted photo of the monster pothole (which is probably more of a sinkhole, but let's not mince words).
As one commenter mentioned, 'I was expecting to see the coyote because it looks like a trap for the roadrunner.'
UpperMichiganSource.com was able to snag a screenshot of the photo before it was deleted.