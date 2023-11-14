Michigan pays its teachers pretty well overall. According to USA Facts, the Mitten State pays teachers on average $70k per year, which is good for 11th in the country. For reference, the national average is $65.1k per year.

Knowing that only 10 states pay their teachers more on average is comforting for parents in Michigan. While there is certainly always more that can be improved upon in classrooms across the state, the fact that teachers for the most part are well-compensated for one of the most important professions in the world is awesome.

Teachers are invaluable, and most across the nation don't earn nearly what they should, especially when they are first getting started in their careers. That said, some teachers can really fatten their bank accounts if they land in the right school district.

Niche routinely ranks and grades schools across the country for a variety of factors. When sorting school districts by the best places to teach, the average teacher salary is visible, giving a quick nod to which schools pay their teachers the best.

Of course, there are too many school districts in the state to count. Further, there are only so many districts that have the data available to Niche to help determine which ones pay the most. As such, for the sake of brevity and time, the highest salaries from the top 50 best school districts to teach in are the only ones being accounted for here, as the anticipation that districts that pay more than the top 50 places to work at is not a likely outcome.

In any event, all of the districts listed below pay well above the state average salary of $70k and spread across the state comfortably.

The 12 Michigan School Districts That Pay Teachers the Most Most teachers don't get paid enough, but teachers in these districts certainly come close. All figures according to Niche Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison