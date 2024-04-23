Detroit Suburb Named Among Cheapest & Safest Places to Live in America

They say you can't have your cake and eat it too, but most people agree that the saying doesn't make much sense and that you absolutely should be able to have the best of both worlds.

Of course, far too often it's obvious that you have to choose between two difficult choices. When it comes to where you choose to live, that choice can often come down to affordability or safety.

Typically, affordable living takes away from safety while safety is often expensive. However, there is one place in Michigan that is capable of providing both.

Get our free mobile app

According to a study from GO Banking Rates, a Detroit suburb makes the grade as one of the 15 cheapest and safest places to live in the country.

Of course, on the surface, this can seem a bit shocking. While Michigan has a below-average cost of living, the Detroit area has a reputation for high crime. Of course, the Detroit metropolitan area actually holds some of the wealthiest areas in the state that are quite safe.

White Lake Charter Township is the cheapest and safest place to live in Michigan, according to the study.

White Lake is located in the northwest outskirts of the Detroit metro in Oakland County. Like most of the places that made the list, White Lake is a smaller town with a population of just 30,990.

Those around Michigan might know the area for the Alpine Valley Ski Resort and Highland Recreation Area.

White Lake has just a 4.2 total crime rate per 1,000 residents and according to the study, annual expenditures equate to only about $22,185.

That said, Homes in White Lake are sparse, roughly 55 were on the market in March according to Zillow. Zillow also indicates that the average home price is $364,055, about $10k more than the national average. Conversely, Apartments.com says the average rent price in White Lake is $1,014 per month with 47 units available as of this writing.

So the barrier to entry may be a bit of a hurdle, but those who find a home in White Lake seem to have a comfortable place to settle down.

The 10 Best Cities in Michigan to Raise a Family In case you're looking for a place to settle down in the Mitten, these are the 10 best cities to raise a family according to Home Snacks Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison