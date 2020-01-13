16-Year-Old Loy Norrix Student Missing From Kalamazoo

Police are searching for a 16-year-old missing from Kalamazoo since Thursday January 9th.

Alyssa Phillips was last seen by her family at 9:00 a.m. on 1/9/2020. Below is a photo of her taken the day she went missing in the clothes she was last seen wearing.

Alyssa is 16-years-old, is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 110 pounds. Alyssa is a black female with a light complexion. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Alyssa is a student at Loy Norrix High School.

Anyone that sees Alyssa or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-488-8891 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.