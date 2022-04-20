Michigan Man Missing Since April 4, 2022 on Anniversary of Brother’s Death

The family of a Waterford man is concerned for his safety after he went missing on the anniversary of his brother's death.

A Waterford man has not been seen or heard from since April 4, 2022. His family says that is one year to the day that his brother passed away. Joshua Pooley's sister has said something had not seemed quite right with her brother for the month leading up to him going missing.

The 34-year-old's phone has been off and his family says it is out of character for Joshua to not only be out of contact with his family but also to just disappear without any explanation.

Josh was last seen in the Richardson and Haggerty area in the West Bloomfield/ Commerce Township. His family says he is known to frequent the airport in Waterford and Bloomer Park in West Bloomfield.

Josh had a limp at the time he was last seen. He was seen wearing a black baseball hat, blue jeans, a red t-shirt, and a black hooded sweatshirt with white writing on the back. It is also possible he was wearing a Carhartt coat.

Joshua is described as a 34-year-old white male, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information. Anyone with information on Josh's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department at 248-674-0351 or contact Silent Observer of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

