It’s being billed as the “Worst Festivus Ever”, and even though it may be, it’ll still be a lot of fun!

For the past 12 years, the Battle Creek Metropolitan Area Mustache Society (BCMAMS), has brought people out to Leila Arboretum for some winter fun that raises money for charity. The self-professed “do-gooders” admit it won’t be like the past dozen festivals. The pandemic demands an event without all the bells and whistles, but it’ll still have the two (ok three) most important things:

Cardboard sleds Fun Snow

BCMAMS was formed in 2007 with a mission of “Changing the face of charity…right under your noses.” The group has sponsored the Leilapalooza Music Festival, Raft Races, and the Festivus cardboard sled race extravaganza.

There’s plenty of snow for this year’s event, which is this Saturday, FebruHairy 20th, 2021, from 1 pm to 3 pm. Unfortunately, because of restrictions, there is no food or drink this year, but the group hopes you’ll feel free to bring your own Cocoa or Coffee to keep you warm. Just bring a mask, and observe social distancing, or you can send a photo or video of your cardboard sled, stay warm and cozy, and still be in the running to win a prize.

Both virtual and in-person entries are eligible for the below categories:

• Most Creative

• Stachetastic (Most Moustache themed)

• Leila's Choice (Best Children themed sled)

• Peoples' Choice (voted on by our fans)

• Best Cardboard sled building Tutorial Video

The winners of each category will receive gift cards to local establishments.

This year, you can bring an elaborately sophisticated and scientifically designed cardboard sledding conveyance, or just bring a hunk of cardboard and show up between 1 pm and 3 pm. It’s free this year, and outside of the $300 worth of prizes, no currency will change hands. Although, you can still go online and make a Festivus Donation.

Who: BCMAMS and the Entire Community

What: 2020 Presents: The BCMAMS’ 2021 Worst Festivus Ever!

When: Saturday, FebruHairy 20 th , 2020, from 1 pm to 3 pm.

, 2020, from 1 pm to 3 pm. Where: The Leila Arboretum, 928 W Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI 49037

Why: To have fun!

